By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 15:28 • 4 minutes read

Charly Simon, director of DOM3; Conde Rudi; mayor Ángeles Muñoz & Julián Cabanillas, director of Marbella Club. Credit: DOM3

DOM3, the association of entrepreneurs in the sector of high-quality housing projects, has just signed a partnership deal with Marbella Club.

During an emotional meeting at the iconic Marbella Club Hotel, the DOM3 collective of real estate entrepreneurs celebrated the 70th anniversary of the iconic Marbella hotel, a true pioneer in the history and development of high-end luxury tourism and the most important draw of high-standing clientele to the city. The hotel has always historically been the element that has distinguished Marbella from other coastal resorts in Spain, raising the bar that others in the area aspire to reach, and therefore, in turn, elevating the status of the city and to where it is today as a world leader in excellence.

The celebration brought together members of DOM3 entrepreneurs, local authorities, and professionals in the property sector who recalled Marbella’s golden era and how Marbella Club became an international reference of luxury and excellence, as well as its contribution to the current market in high-end residencies since the hotel is the first impression potential customers get.

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, pays tribute to Marbella Club & Conde Rudi

The homage was also attended by the mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who paid tribute to the hotel’s history, underscoring its significance as a transforming economic engine of Marbella and praising its contribution to making the city the world-class luxury destination it is today.

She said, ‘Both the real estate and the hotel sectors have been key in forging this brand image and consolidating the locality as a leading destination that continues to be chosen by people from all over the world to visit or establish their residence.’

Muñoz also rose a glass to Marbella Club for ensuring that the hotel continues to be ‘an icon since it began his journey back in 1954, when the visionary Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe saw its potential and transformed it into what today is an essential stop on the global luxury circuit and a key economic engine for the city.’ She went on to mention that ‘if there is a person who represents all that it is, it is Conde Rudi, one of the great architects of the success of this establishment that has been doing a splendid job for seven decades.’ Finally, she thanked the DOM3 members for attending the meeting, ‘who continue to passionately invest in Marbella, generating wealth and employment.’

One of the most emotive moments of the evening was the tribute to Count Rudi, a central figure in the history of the Marbella Club and the city itself, and who witnessed the city’s growth and development from its beginnings. Count Rudi, always linked to the hotel since its inception, shared anecdotes about how this emblematic establishment, founded in 1954 by Prince Alfonso of Hohenlohe, laying the foundations for what is now Marbella’s identity and its luxury market.

Count Rudi, a key figure in Marbella Club and what the city is today

Affectionately known as Conde Rudi (Count Rudi) and born Rudolf Graf von Schönburg in 1932, he has always been a key figure in the history of the Marbella Club Hotel as well as the city. Born in Germany, Rudi spent his youth on family properties in Saxony until May 1945. He began his hotel training at the Hotel Management University of Lausanne in 1953 and worked in luxury hotels in Switzerland and Germany. In 1956, Prince Alfonso of Hohenlohe hired Rudi as assistant manager of the Marbella Club Hotel. After a two-year stay in Mexico, Rudi returned to the Marbella Club Hotel in 1961 as general manager, holding the position until 1983. In 1993, he returned as a board member of the company.

‘I was completely in love with Marbella from the first day I saw the place; it was a few years of intense work, but here I still am and here I would like to continue for many more years,’ said the count, pointing out that what makes Marbella Club unique is the personalised and close care and attention to detail that all the staff provide to the guest without losing the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.’

The director of Marbella Club, Julián Cabanillas, spoke of how the hotel’s legacy in innovation and exceptional service has been a constant engine in the evolution of the Costa del Sol as a luxury destination and also took the opportunity to announce that the hotel has reached an agreement with DOM3 to become a partner of the association.

The DOM3 & Marbella Club partnership pinnacle of tourism

‘This agreement is of great importance to DOM3, as Marbella Club is the pinnacle of the highest quality tourism and projects that image of Marbella around the world. It also represents the entry of potential investors into the luxury housing sector, since many customers know the calibre of the destination from staying in this magnificent hotel and then deciding to invest here,’ said Charly Simon, president of DOM3.

DOM3 brings together the main players in the high-quality housing sector in the region and has taken the opportunity to strengthen the close relationship between Marbella Club and the development of the luxury real estate market on the Costa del Sol. Charly Simon, president of DOM3, stressed, ‘This anniversary is a celebration of the luxury and exclusivity that DOM3 and the Marbella Club share. Our commitment to quality and excellence is in line with the vision that Prince Alfonso had 70 years ago when he founded this hotel, and it is that vision that continues to drive the growth of the high-end housing market in Marbella,’ Simon added.