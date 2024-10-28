Costa del Jive – week of dancing

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 28 Oct 2024 • 12:54 • 2 minutes read

Learning to Jive. Credit: Sheila Kearns

Costa del Jive is back in Benalmadena for its 11th year with a group of between 100 and 150 Jive dancers at the Sunset Beach Club.

Sheila and Alan Kearns run Jive dance classes twice a year for all from beginners to intermediate-level dancers who come to Benalmadena for the time of their lives again and again. The classes run from 11am to 2pm every day. On Monday, November 3, they meet up and walk to the marina, men in Hawaiian shirts, women in 50s-style Swing dresses, followed by happy hour at the Beach Club between 6.30 and 7.30pm. They also organise various themed events throughout the week and nights out together at local restaurants, as well as organising a big gala dinner at the end.

Jiving a little easier on the knees

Dancers, or those just interested in getting into dance, are welcome to come along to join their events or learn a few new dance moves. Their classes and events are not like traditional Ballroom Jive, as they opt for something a little easier on the knees. The group has participants ranging from 50 to 80 years old.

The next Costa del Jive event begins on Sunday, November 3 and continues on until Sunday, 10 of November.

The Sunday meet begins with a welcome get-together in the Sala Ronda at the Sunset Beach Club, Benalmadena, where participants can meet their teachers and yoga instructor for the week. From 9.30pm to 1am there will be Freestyle in The Moonlighters Nightclub on the 5th floor.

Learn the Modern Jive basics

On Monday, November 4, from 11am to 12.15pm beginners will be shown Modern Jive basics, followed by Jive to the Blues, showing how to turn those Jive moves blue. Each morning at 9.30am there will be a chance to limber up with a yoga session for beginners with the lovely Mila.

Throughout the week there will be a variety of themes, new dance moves, chances to meet new people and have fun with fancy dress, and meals out at lovely restaurants.

The full week is already booked out; nonetheless, individual classes remain open at €5 each and €10 for the freestyle sessions. For more information or clarifications, email Sheila at costadeljive@yahoo.co.uk.