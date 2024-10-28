Could Xavi be next Manchester United coach?

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 19:18 • 1 minute read

Xavi Hernández courted by Man U Credit: ph.FAB - Shutterstock

Rumours abound that ex-Barça coach, Xavi Hernández, may be persuaded to take on Manchester United as their new coach.

Xavi, ex-Spanish international and Barcelona coach, has been approached by the Reds to take over the job of Erik ten Hag who was fired on Monday, October 28. Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed an interim coach while the club looks for a more permanent replacement. Hernández’s name appeared on a list of substitutes Manchester were courting.

Barcelona tenure took toll on Xavi

There is a snag, though: Xavi’s stressful tenure at Barcelona took its toll on him, and while he enjoyed success at the club, crippling financial woes at Barça put the pressure on the head of the team too much, leading him to announce early in 2024 that he would be taking a year-long hiatus and not accepting any offers until 2025. On Monday 28, he reasserted his resolve to continue spending time with his family. But who could resist the top position at one of the world’s top clubs?

Manchester United fired Erik ten Hag following the team’s devastating defeat at the hands of West Ham, leaving them in 14th place in the Premier League. The news left Red Devils fans to wake up to the news of more turmoil at the club.

Previously, there had been talk of the possibility of seeing Xavi as coach of Qatar, a country where he ended his career as a player and began his coaching career. A media outlet from the Middle Eastern country published that the coach was there and that he could replace the Catalan Félix Sánchez.

Currently, William Hill’s betting odds have Xavi at 7/2, but also Gareth Southgate on 6/1. The ball is in Xavi’s court.