Dudley Taft Blues Rock at Louie Louie

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 23:10 • 1 minute read

Rockin' out, Dudley Taft. Credit: alied Kreijkes-Vande Belt

Blues rocker with a tinge of Country, Dudley Taft is touching down in the Costa del Sol to play one night at Louie Louie in Estepona.

On Tuesday, November 5, the vibe will be deep south in Louie Louie, and probably pretty loud. According to Blues Rock Review magazine, he’s ‘an intriguing mix of blues influences like Elmore James, and Lightning Hopkins. There’s some Southern country rock, Texas blues, Seattle grunge, and even some hard rock, all of which Dudley blends together to deliver a sound that is more than the sum of the individual components.’

Dudley Taft is a descendant of senators, governors, and above all, a president of the United States. That’s why he has so much merit that Taft Jr. chose a totally different profession. Instead of engaging in a political career, Dudley founded his first band with guitar genius Trey Anastasio (Grateful Dead). Later, when he had already moved to Seattle and had never been influenced by grunge, Taft became a hit in the United States as a member of groups such as Sweet Water and Second Coming, and toured with bands such as Alice in Chains, Monster Magnet, Lenny Kravitz, and others.

Looking at Taft without knowing him, one might think that he is a criminal, and listening to his guitar riffs, he seems a singer with a rough voice, knowing a whiskey bottle or two. But it’s not like that. Vocalist Taft sounds sensitive and full of soul. His tone of voice and guitar style complement each other perfectly. Now onto his new and 5th album ‘Simple Life, the recording seems as energetic and modest as it is complex.

Dudley Taft plays Louie Louie in Estepona on Tuesday, November 5, at 10pm. Entry is €9 in advance via Woutick, or €13 on the door.