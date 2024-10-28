Errant boar causes 3 crashed cars

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 1:30 • 1 minute read

Boar hazard on malaga roads. Credit: First glance - Shutterstock

One wild boar caused two traffic accidents on Sunday, October 27 on the Coín road, near Alhaurín de la Torre, when darting across the road.

According to the Malaga Fire Department, two units of Local Police from Churriana were scrambled to the scene. Upon arrival, in addition to three crashed cars, officers found a woman suffering an anxiety attack after having hit the large adult boar with her car, running over the animal, causing damage to her vehicle and also to a fruit and vegetable stand at the side of the road.

The second accident occurred because of the so-called ‘gawper effect’ with drivers slowing down to see what was happening. Three injured drivers in each accident were attended to on the spot, and the municipal services took charge of removing the corpse of the beast.

Protestors against hiring archers to cull wandering boars

Just a week before, the issue of the boars hit the headlines when demonstrations in Malaga city took place protesting against the city council’s plans to employ archers to deal with the invasion of wild boars into the city. The council decided instead to employ marksmen using poisoned darts to put the animals out so that they could be taken away and put down off the streets of the regional capital.

However, the methodology of the archers, as outlined by the archery company that has been taken on by Marbella Council, explained that they only kill the dominant male in each pack so to frighten off the rest of the pack back into the forests. In any average year, the culls only reach around 5 boars for a municipality the size of Marbella.

This is the second serious road accident within a small radius in a few months. In late July 2024, a Coín resident collided his motorcycle with a 160 kg boar while riding home from work at night, seriously injuring the rider and boar.