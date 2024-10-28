Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By John Smith •
Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 13:16
Inhouse robots can improve efficiency, protect workers and save money
Credit: Joint Base Lewis McChord flickr
For decades we have read about the way in which robots are steadily replacing humans in factories and German industry appeared to be the pacemaker.
Now, according to British company OrderFlow, having analysed information published by German company statistica the 2024 figures for Europe show that Germany, despite a slump in the economy is still far and away the largest investor in robotics as well as the leader in revenue earned.
The UK comes second, but a long way short, whilst Belgium is fast gaining ground with a huge leap of 242 per cent investment and profits over the past five years.
Ironically, whilst some Eastern European such as the Czech Republic and Armenia have significantly reduced their figures, others such as Estonia and Latvia are forecast as being in the forefront of expansion over the next four years.
Generally EU countries have maintained their investment and return but Portugal is down by 32 percent, Austria by 15 per cent and even Sweden by 6 per cent.
The fact that Britain was able to take advantage of EU membership prior to Brexit meant that European investment helped to boost the volume of robotics added to numerous areas including production of vehicles.
Whilst the UK is doing well, the forecast for the next four years is that even though the new Labour government has indicated that it will invest in robotics, it also admits that the Treasury is having difficulty in balancing the books due to a so called economic ‘black hole’ that it inherited.
The suggestion from statistica therefore is the three countries to consider watching are Belgium, Poland, and Germany as most likely to grow although Spain is committed to the technological revolution.
More than 25 years ago, a German stamp dealer of considerable size introduced a form of robotics in its warehouse to increase efficiency and inventory control and this concept is bound to grow substantially in the coming years.
For large warehouses that are moving significant volumes of product internally, then the introduction of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), which transport goods, reduce manual labour, and minimise errors are an obvious choice.
The other clear benefit is stock control, reduced storage costs and safety as vehicles follow a pre-planned pattern.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
