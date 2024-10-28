By Johanna Gardener • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 20:23 • 2 minutes read

British tourists have been issued a warning by Foreign Office regarding "at-risk" countries Credit: Shutterstock:trattieritratti

British tourists have been warned by the Foreign Office that several destinations could be at high risk and that threat could “escalate quickly.”

Several winter tourist destinations, that may be affected by conflict in the Middle East, are on the list. Due to the recent impacts of global conflict on popular travel destinations, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has seen itself obliged to update travel advice for Brits travelling abroad so as to include: Cyprus, Egypt, Turkey, UAE, Tunisia, Morocco and Bahrain, amongst others.

Foreign Office issues list of countries with escalating level of threat

As conflict and hostility continues to escalate in the Middle East, including further friction between Israel and Lebanon and strikes between Israel and Iran, neighbouring countries are increasingly in danger of shockwave effects. FCDO said: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Lebanon could escalate quickly and pose risks for the wider region.” It added: “On 1 October, Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. On 26 October Israel carried out military action against Iran. Monitor this travel advice and other media as the situation is changing fast.”

FCDO warn Brits travelling to several countries to check social media updates and travel advice

The FCDO have encouraged those travelling to listed countries to be vigilant and to keep updated with the latest travel advice as borders might possibly close without warning. It stated: “Follow and contact FCDO travel on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also get email notifications when this travel advice is updated.” The countries in the list issued by the Foreign Office are key hotspots for Brits during the winter months, as they enjoy warm, sunny temperatures, even in cooler seasons. However, with potential protests looming in these countries, the safety of tourists may become increasingly uncertain in the weeks ahead. Turkey in particular, which is extremely popular with British tourists, has become more involved with Middle Eastern conflicts and there have been large demonstrations. The FCDO confirmed: “Large demonstrations continue to occur outside diplomatic missions connected to the conflict in major cities, particularly Israeli diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul.” It warned: “Events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have led to heightened tensions in the region and in locations across Turkey. Avoid all demonstrations and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted.”

The FCDO also described how these manifestations can become violent with tear gas being used on occasions by police to control disorder. It added that North African countries are also prone to further violent protests.

For further information, access the GOV.UK official travel advice website. For now, the list includes:

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Turkey

Cyprus

Egypt

Morocco

Algeria

Tunisia

Israel

Lebanon

Syria

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Libya

The Occupied Palestinian Territories

