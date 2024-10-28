Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Adam Woodward •
Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 16:15
• 1 minute read
Kempinski showcases young talent.
Credit: HS
Helen Stanley, curator of the Kempinski Garden Market, recently extended the range of stalls to include local art. And as a way of giving back to the Costa del Sol community, she decided to include the works of an A-level art student.
On Saturday, October 26, the Kempinski Garden Market showcased the first young artist’s work, that of Victoria from the English International College in Marbella. Victoria was nominated by her teachers for her skill and work, which provokes the viewer into delving deeper into concepts of intertwining aspects of our lives together. The young artist clearly has a bright future ahead of her and was a clear choice for Helen.
This was the first event of its kind on the Costa del Sol, one that benefits and promotes the work of young, up-and-coming artists alongside established and popular local talents. The Kempinski Hotel and the schools are fully behind the initiative, as Helen Stanley carefully eyes other artistic prodigies for future Garden Market events at the Kempinski Hotel.
At the Champagne Lifestyle-organised market on Saturday mornings from 11am to 5pm, overlooking the shores of the Mediterranean, visitors can find a wide selection of designer fashion, handmade items, beauty products, jewellery, art, accessories, and much more. The fun and exciting market is the perfect shopping experience in the beautiful grounds of one of the most prestigious hotels on the coast.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.