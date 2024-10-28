By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 16:15 • 1 minute read

Kempinski showcases young talent. Credit: HS

Helen Stanley, curator of the Kempinski Garden Market, recently extended the range of stalls to include local art. And as a way of giving back to the Costa del Sol community, she decided to include the works of an A-level art student.

On Saturday, October 26, the Kempinski Garden Market showcased the first young artist’s work, that of Victoria from the English International College in Marbella. Victoria was nominated by her teachers for her skill and work, which provokes the viewer into delving deeper into concepts of intertwining aspects of our lives together. The young artist clearly has a bright future ahead of her and was a clear choice for Helen.

This was the first event of its kind on the Costa del Sol, one that benefits and promotes the work of young, up-and-coming artists alongside established and popular local talents. The Kempinski Hotel and the schools are fully behind the initiative, as Helen Stanley carefully eyes other artistic prodigies for future Garden Market events at the Kempinski Hotel.

At the Champagne Lifestyle-organised market on Saturday mornings from 11am to 5pm, overlooking the shores of the Mediterranean, visitors can find a wide selection of designer fashion, handmade items, beauty products, jewellery, art, accessories, and much more. The fun and exciting market is the perfect shopping experience in the beautiful grounds of one of the most prestigious hotels on the coast.