Lux Mundi November events

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 10:43 • 1 minute read

Lux Mundi centre, Fuengirola. Credit: Inmaculada España

The Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre has some upcoming events in November and some bargains not to be missed in their boutique store.

The boutique will be open at the Lux Mundi Centre, Calle Nueva No. 7, Fuengirola, Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday. There are still plenty of bargains to be snapped up, all at a mere €2 each. There are shoes, jewellery, household goods, kitchen items, and clothes. Lux Mundi is also accepting donations and would appreciate it if donors could bring in any household goods or clothes they wish to leave in bags during the normal opening hours.

On Tuesday, November 26 at 11.30am in the Lux Mundi, Fuengirola Centre, there will be an interesting and informative talk titled ‘Let’s Talk about Funerals: The Right to Choose’ in which everyone will be updated on rights and procedures to follow when someone passes away in Spain, who needs to be contacted, and the timescales involved. Drinks and cakes will be served.

And, on Thursday, November 28, Lux Mundi is holding a Taizé prayer at San José parish church at 6pm. Taizé Prayer is evening prayer for all Christian faiths. It is a simple, meditative form of worship, calling us to dwell deeply on Christ’s presence around and within us. Mantra songs (such as ‘Jesus, Remember Me’), prayerful silence, and short readings guide the focus of the prayer in a candlelit environment.