Malaga Christmas lights official switching on

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 18:10 • 1 minute read

Christmas lights dazzling Calle Larios. Credit: Unai Huizi Photography

With still almost 2 months left until Christmas, the question on the lips of many on the Costa del Sol is when are the Christmas lights in Malaga going to be switched on.

Many local councils are already hanging up their fairy lights in preparation for the Christmas light show, while shops are holding out for after the Halloween promotions to begin stocking up on Christmassy treats, perfumes, and chocolates and decorating their windows.

This year, in Malaga city, the official switching on of their Christmas lights will take place on the evening of Saturday, November 30, with the official countdown ceremony in Calle Larios. Although the exact time has yet to be announced, the word on the street is 6.30pm. This may change over the coming weeks, however.

There will also be other lighting events held at the Plaza de la Constitution and the surrounding areas at 6.30pm, 8pm and 9pm.

Meanwhile, in the Parque del Oeste, to mark the closing of the Chinese New Year, there will be a spectacular Chinese Latern-inspired festival of light taking place from Friday, November 29 until February 12, 2025.

Christmas is well and truly on its way to Malaga, and this year it seems the switching on of Malaga’s Christmas lights will be just as popular and well-attended as ever.