By Johanna Gardener • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 18:36 • 3 minutes read

Manchester United's manager, Erik Ten Hag was dismissed by the club Credit: Shutterstock:HeutersMedia

Manchester United have confirmed that manager, Erik Ten Hag has been sacked after the club’s difficult start to this season.

Following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against West Ham, Manchester United was left 14th in the Premier League, winning only three times over nine matches. The Manchester team are also 21st in the Europa League table out of a total of 36 teams. Due to this poor performance,Ten Hag as dismissed and replaced temporarily by Ruud Van Nistelrooy. According to the club, Van Nistelrooy would be in charge “while a permanent head coach is recruited.”

United search for their sixth permanent manager following sacking of Erik Ten Hag

Chief Executive, Omar Berrada and sporting director, Dan Ashworth were in charge of informing Ten Hag of the club’s decision this morning, Monday October 28. According to the club, it was a difficult decision, yet one that was ubiquitous among the players. Ten Hag’s contract was extended following Manchester United’s win over Manchester City in May’s FA Cup final, 2024. Manchester United now find themselves in a disappointing position, holding just 11 points in the Premier League after nine games—their second-lowest tally at this stage of the competition. Following the dismissal of Ten Hag, the team are searching for their sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson.

54-year-old Ten Hag who used to manage Dutch team, Ajax, was made United’s manager in 2022 and took the club to victory in his first season with the team holding third place in the Premier League. He was also responsible for United’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the 2023 Carabao Cup final and finishing as runners-up in the FA Cup 2023 against Manchester City. Ten Hag’s second season with less successful but ended at least with a victory against Manchester City in the FA Cup final 2024.

No stability for Manchester United due to constant stream of coaches

According to investors in Manchester United including British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there are problems outside of the role of United’s manager. He told BBC Sport: “In the past 11 years, Manchester United have had a lot of coaches and nobody has been successful in that environment.” He added: “That says to me there is something wrong with the environment.”

Due to a shaky start to this year’s Premier League campaign, a restructuring of the team’s directors was made and it was hoped that Ten Hag would operate better within this environment. However, this was sadly not the case and results did not match expectations.

Dismissal of Dutch manager Ten Hag was inevitable

In response to the dismissal of the club’s manager, supporters have been urged to remember the good times. Fernandes, appointed club captain by Ten Hag in 2023, said on social media: “Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club.” Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville confirmed the club’s decision, saying that Ten Hag’s sacking was inevitable. Neville said to Sky Sports: “It was coming.” He added: “Tottenham [3-0 home defeat] looked like the kind of game I have seen before. It was a bad day for Manchester United and a bad one for Erik ten Hag. It’s got worse and missing chances [on Sunday] was unacceptable. The big shock for me is how bad they have been with the new signings. That they are in 14th is unacceptable. I was hoping it would end differently, and that the faith shown would pay off, but it was not to be.” Despite several wins this season, there have also been many unjustified draws and losses and one win in three matches has obliged United to take measures, ending Ten Hag’s two-and-a-half year contract at Old Trafford.

Many believe that Manchester United is indeed in a shambles and are concerned that the situation has worsened since Ratcliffe’s investment in the club. What remains certain is that continuity and managerial stability – which the club have lacked for some time – is imperative if Manchester United want to regain their place in football’s top table.

