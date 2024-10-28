Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Letara Draghia
Published: 28 Oct 2024
Meta Platforms recently announced a partnership with Reuters to integrate the news provider’s content into Meta’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Meta AI.
Available across Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, Meta AI now responds to user queries about news and current events in real-time, sourcing factual information from Reuters.
In a statement, a Reuters spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Reuters has partnered with tech providers to license our trusted, fact-based news content to power their AI platforms. The terms of these deals remain confidential.”
The timing of this partnership comes as Meta has been cutting back on news content across its platforms, a response to ongoing disputes with regulators and news publishers over misinformation. This then raises the question: can AI be trusted to filter out fake news? It’s a concern that many people have due to the misinformation that continues to be shared online.
Within this collaboration, Meta AI will be now capable of answering user questions with brief summaries and direct links to Reuters articles, according to a Meta spokesperson, reported by Axios.
Reuters has been working with Meta since 2020 through a fact-checking collaboration, aiming to reduce the spread of misinformation.
