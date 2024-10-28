Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Updated: 28 Oct 2024 • 16:26 • 1 minute read
A call for composers to enrich this iconic festival with their own original marching music. Credit: Nina Cook
Mojácar has officially opened the third edition of its National Composition Contest for Moors and Christian Marches (Concurso Nacional de Composición de Marchas Moras y Cristianas), a prestigious music competition celebrating the vibrant traditions of the Moros y Cristianos festivals.
Organised by Mojácar’s Moors and Christians Association “Al-Mosaquer,” with support from the local council, this year’s competition calls on composers across Spain to submit original marching music that captures the essence of the historical festival.
The 2025 competition focuses specifically on creating pieces for Christian processions, a theme that allows composers to draw from both solemn and triumphant styles that reflect the legacy of the region’s Christian and Muslim cultures.
Compositions should be between four and six minutes long, with accessibility for amateur bands to ensure they can be performed during the June festival celebrations.
Submissions will be accepted until February 21, 2025, and should be sent directly to the Asociación de Moros y Cristianos de Mojácar. The winning composition will receive a €1,000 prize from the association, while the runner-up will be awarded €500, provided by the Mojacár Town Council. Winning pieces often become part of the town’s festival repertoire, joining notable past winners like Daga and Deus Vult.
This annual event promotes cultural heritage while encouraging contemporary composers to contribute to the evolving tradition of “Moors and Christians” music, infusing it with new life and artistry.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
