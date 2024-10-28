New wooden pedestrian bridge for Benalbolá

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 2:54 • 1 minute read

Workers installing the new bridge: Credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella.

A wooden pedestrian bridge has been installed on the crossing of the Benalbolá stream, in Marbella as part of an improvement scheme to do up the waterway.

The idea is to improve the safety of walkers in the area where many homes were constructed without consideration for pedestrians and to turn the area into a spot for leisure and the enjoyment of families. Several points of the stream have been re-channelled to avoid potential flooding during the autumn heavy rains season, as well as a new sewage collector out of the way of pedestrians and new street lighting, especially along the underpass under the A7.

New bridge installed made from sustainable pine

The bridge measuring 12.5 metres in length and 4 and a half metres wide is designed to be strong enough to take the weight of heavy vehicles from the council’s maintenance vehicles and is made of natural pine from sustainable forests. The work being carried out along 1,400 metres of the stream and over a total area of 45,000 square metres of land is to also correct a public area that has previously been abandoned without the necessary attention needed for the local community to enjoy.

The work includes the creation of a path along the banks of the river at the height of Calle Belmonte, which is long overdue proper street lighting, at least 17 litter bins and 20 necessary benches, and almost a kilometre and a half of protective fencing.