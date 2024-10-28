 Níjar protests Cabo de Gata hotel plans « Euro Weekly News
Níjar residents rally against the proposed hotel in Cabo de Gata

By Nina Cook • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 21:32 • 1 minute read

Níjar residents call for preservation of the natural park. | Credit: Wikipedia

On October 23, residents of Níjar staged a large “cacerolazo” protest, sounding pots and pans in the town’s Plaza de La Glorieta to oppose the proposed construction of a 30-room hotel in the environmentally protected Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park.

Organised by Genoveses sin Hotel, the protest aimed to draw attention to the potential environmental consequences of the hotel, which would be located just steps from the renowned Genoveses beach. This protest is part of a larger movement in which over 260,000 people have signed a petition against the project, and 4,000 formal objections have been submitted to the town hall.

Many are against the proposed hotel in Cabo de Gata

Environmental organisations, including Ecologistas en Acción, Amigos del Parque Natural, and Greenpeace, have joined the opposition, expressing concerns about how the hotel could disrupt local eco-systems, which support endangered species like the Bonelli’s eagle and unique plant life. Activists argue that the development sets a dangerous precedent, potentially opening up other areas in the park to commercial interests.

The project’s supporters have argued that it could boost tourism and local employment, citing the need for sustainable growth. However, Genoveses sin Hotel and allied groups believe that preserving the park’s natural state is vital for sustainable tourism, as any expansion risks harming the protected status of Cabo de Gata, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Nina Cook

Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit

