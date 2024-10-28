By John Smith • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 15:32 • 2 minutes read

The Russian Liberation monument in Northern Norway Credit: D Trip Advisor

The relationship between Norway and Russia has been difficult since the invasion of Ukraine but Russia still believes it liberated Northern Norway in the latter part of October 1944.

For years there was no problem with Russian representatives crossing the border and laying wreaths at various war memorials but last year saw a somewhat unpleasant turn when the Norwegian authorities moved the Russian tributes in 2023.

Now, two historians specialising in the Second World War have announced that in their opinion, the Germans had already been instructed by Hitler to pull their troops back and the main reason for the Russian advance was to secure occupied territory in Russian soil and attack German troops with the aim of simply reducing their active numbers.

On Friday, October 25, a Norwegian ceremony was held in Kirkenes’ administrative region of Sør-Varanger and no Russian presence was allowed.

Not daunted however, Russian officials from across the border were allowed to carry out their own memorial ceremony on the same afternoon and both sets of representatives went to great effort to congratulate the people and soldiers of both sides although the Norwegians, made a point of highlighting the overall support of Great Britain and the United Stated of America.

There was no involvement by any member of the Norwegian Royal Family (although prior to 2020 King Harald V mixed with Russian officials)

The local mayor said “State secretary, county mayor, dear everyone.

“Today we gather here at the liberation monument to commemorate the liberation of Sør-Varanger and East-Finnmark, and to reflect on the events of the Second World War that shaped our history and society. We must begin by expressing gratitude to our allies during the Second World War, who in our darkest hour came to our aid. Great Britain and the United States brought hope across the sea with their ships to Murmansk, laden with much-needed supplies; a lifeline to the freedom we longed for.

“The soldiers of the Red Army of the Soviet Union who sacrificed their lives lifted us out of the clutches of the occupation. Norwegian resistance men and women, sailors and partisans who died for our freedom and independence.

“We honour those who fought for our freedom, and who sacrificed everything.

We must never forget the horrors of war and the enormous suffering it inflicts on innocent people. Let us not forget what brought us there—authoritarian leaders who, with hateful rhetoric, sowed discord and created images of the enemy, who drove people in need to choose the path of war.

“History has taught us that such forces never lead to peace, but leave deep scars in societies and minds. At a time when the world again seems to be drawn towards division and troubled times, it is important to stand together against the voices of hatred.

“We must stand firm on our principles of freedom, democracy and independence, and never remain silent when we see injustice. Our duty is to learn from history and work for a world where peace is not just a hope, but a reality for all—a world that those who once sacrificed their lives would be proud to live in.

“On behalf of Sør-Varanger municipality, I lay this wreath over the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.”