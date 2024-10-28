By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 16:14 • 1 minute read

Image: Mallorca.es / Facebook.

Lonely Planet has ranked Palma among the top thirty travel destinations for 2025.

The travel guide highlights ten countries, ten regions, and ten cities for next year’s recommendations, and Palma is the only Spanish city to make the list.

The guide acknowledges the challenges of over-tourism in the city, encouraging travellers to avoid the peak season and instead explore how Palma has become an all-year-round destination while balancing tourism with local needs.

Eco-Friendly Promenade

Lonely Planet also comments on overcrowding at Mallorca’s beaches, suggesting early visits to popular spots like Caló des Moro. It notes that in 2025, Palma will unveil a long-awaited eco-friendly promenade.

The guide recommends exploring the work of Catalan artist Joan Miró by visiting the Fundació Miró Mallorca and its two studios, Son Boter and Taller Sert. It also suggests renting a bike to tour the city or ride along the promenade to the more remote beaches, and advises staying in a historically converted building like Palma Riad, Portella Palma, or Can Cera.

Top Ten Cities

Other cities in the top ten include Toulouse (France), Genoa (Italy), Curitiba (Brazil), Edmonton (Canada), Puducherry (India), Bansko (Bulgaria), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan).