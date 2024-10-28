Rehabilitation works to church in Villajoyosa

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 28 Oct 2024
Our Lady of the Assumption
Credit:villajoyosa.com
The parish of Our Lady of the Assumption is currently undergoing a significant renovation and expansion of its electrical installation.
The goal of this project is to implement an advanced LED lighting system that not only reduces energy consumption but also enhances the overall lighting environment inside the temple, which has been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest.
As part of this initiative, the low-voltage electrical installation is being completely replaced, and the number of light points is being expanded. Additionally, the existing wiring within the walls is being removed, necessitating the renewal of pipes and mechanisms inside the parish while respecting the heritage values that define the nature of the monument.
In addition to these improvements, the meter and distribution panels for the electricity supply from inside the church to the parish house are being relocated. The project has received substantial financial support from Villajoyosa Town Council, with over 60% of the total cost covered through a collaboration agreement. Specifically, the town council is financing €50,000 of the €82,413.89 required for the project.
The primary objective of these rehabilitation works is to ensure the continued use, enjoyment, and safety of the monument. Due to the deficiencies in the existing electrical installation and lighting, these actions were deemed urgent.
