Selina Mackenzie’s spooky Halloween Quiz

By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 13:28 • 1 minute read

Halloween at the Social is upon us Credit: Studio Romantic - Shutterstock

The spookiest night of the year is almost upon us, and in Benahavís, popular Talk Radio Europe host Selina Mackenzie is hosting a slightly eerie quiz night at The Social.

Why not join the ghoulish fun at The Social Halloween Quiz and pit your wits against the rest in Benahavís? Teams will be made up of a maximum of 6, at €2 per person. There will be plenty of fabulous prizes to be won. Booking is essential, though, as this will be a sell-out. Quiz Night fans can book a table by sending Selina a message through Facebook or by contacting The Social Bar & Kitchen directly on 637 227 047.

Fun quiz in Benahavís with a spooky Halloween flavour

This fun quiz isn’t to be taken too seriously, though. It’s just a little fun for the local community. So, start thinking up your Halloween-themed quiz team name. If you can, bring friends to make up a team, and if not, there’s no problem, as Selina will be on hand to introduce you to others looking to build a team.

Book now, as Selina’s quiz has only a few places left. Don’t forget your pen and notepads and scary Halloween costumes on Thursday, October 31, The Social, Centro Comercial Los Halcones, Maltes, 2, Benahavís. €2 quiz entry.