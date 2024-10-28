Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Nina Cook •
Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 22:57
• 1 minute read
National parks join forces in Almería. | Credit: Nina Cook
Almería recently hosted an influential forum where representatives from Spain’s most notable national parks, including Sierra Nevada and Cabo de Gata-Níjar, convened to discuss sustainable tourism and environmental preservation.
Organised by the Almería Provincial Council, the event provided a platform for national park representatives to share insights and strategies for balancing tourism growth with environmental protection across Spain’s varied landscapes.
One primary focus was climate change, which poses significant challenges to ecosystems ranging from Almería’s arid coastal areas to Sierra Nevada’s alpine habitats. Sierra Nevada, the Iberian Peninsula’s highest park, brings together numerous delicate ecosystems, from limestone and siliceous alpine zones to rare, high-altitude pastures and riverine woodlands.
Cabo de Gata, known as one of Europe’s driest areas, faces distinct conservation concerns related to its fragile desert and marine environments, and representatives shared efforts to minimise ecological degradation in this unique park. With its volcanic origins and coastal reserves, Cabo de Gata has implemented strategies to control visitor impact while supporting local biodiversity.
The event further explored the importance of community involvement and scientific research in conservation efforts. Representatives discussed ways to promote eco-conscious tourism that respects each region’s natural balance and the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism, which Sierra Nevada has been part of since 2004, serving as a model of responsible practices.
Organisers aim to develop a collaborative national framework, positioning Spain as a leader in sustainable park management. This unified approach could ensure that iconic Spanish landscapes remain preserved and accessible long into the future.
Find more Euro Weekly News
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nina Cook is a writer, editor, and literary translator, born in England and raised in New Zealand. In 2015 she fell under the spell of coastal Almería, where she continues to cultivate her love for language and literature. Follow her on X: @esoledit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.