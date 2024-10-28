By Nina Cook • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 22:57 • 1 minute read

National parks join forces in Almería. | Credit: Nina Cook

Almería recently hosted an influential forum where representatives from Spain’s most notable national parks, including Sierra Nevada and Cabo de Gata-Níjar, convened to discuss sustainable tourism and environmental preservation.

Organised by the Almería Provincial Council, the event provided a platform for national park representatives to share insights and strategies for balancing tourism growth with environmental protection across Spain’s varied landscapes.

One primary focus was climate change, which poses significant challenges to ecosystems ranging from Almería’s arid coastal areas to Sierra Nevada’s alpine habitats. Sierra Nevada, the Iberian Peninsula’s highest park, brings together numerous delicate ecosystems, from limestone and siliceous alpine zones to rare, high-altitude pastures and riverine woodlands.

Cabo de Gata faces distinct conservation concerns

Cabo de Gata, known as one of Europe’s driest areas, faces distinct conservation concerns related to its fragile desert and marine environments, and representatives shared efforts to minimise ecological degradation in this unique park. With its volcanic origins and coastal reserves, Cabo de Gata has implemented strategies to control visitor impact while supporting local biodiversity.

The event further explored the importance of community involvement and scientific research in conservation efforts. Representatives discussed ways to promote eco-conscious tourism that respects each region’s natural balance and the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism, which Sierra Nevada has been part of since 2004, serving as a model of responsible practices.

Organisers aim to develop a collaborative national framework, positioning Spain as a leader in sustainable park management. This unified approach could ensure that iconic Spanish landscapes remain preserved and accessible long into the future.

