Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 12:44
• 1 minute read
Flavours of Los Alcazares
Images: losalcazares.es
THE recent Gastromar event in Los Alcázares has left a lasting impression, establishing itself as a foodie celebration that locals and tourists eagerly look forward to. With renowned chef Paco Roncero as a highlight, the event drew in thousands of food lovers who flocked to taste the best that the region has to offer.
From tapas crafted by top local restaurants at the Saborea Los Alcázares space to engaging activities for all ages, Gastromar truly catered to everyone. Attendees enjoyed wine tastings, a scenic boat ride paired with Estrella de Levante samples, and even a fun chocolate workshop for kids. ‘We’re so thankful for the incredible turnout,’ shared Mª José Díaz Aragón, the Tourism Councillor. ‘This event allows people to dive into the rich flavours of Murcia and discover something new.’
This year, Gastromar welcomed over 20,000 visitors, making it a resounding success. With highlights like The Day of the Caldero and a charitable steak tasting from Spain’s best grill, it was clear that the event was about more than just food—it was a celebration of community.
Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera highlighted the impact of the event, stating that Gastromar solidified Los Alcázares as a premier tourist destination in October. ‘The Day of the Caldero and this gastronomic fair showcase what makes our town special, attracting visitors looking for festive experiences.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.