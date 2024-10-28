By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 12:44 • 1 minute read

Flavours of Los Alcazares Images: losalcazares.es

THE recent Gastromar event in Los Alcázares has left a lasting impression, establishing itself as a foodie celebration that locals and tourists eagerly look forward to. With renowned chef Paco Roncero as a highlight, the event drew in thousands of food lovers who flocked to taste the best that the region has to offer.

Renowned Chef Paco Roncero headlined the event

From tapas crafted by top local restaurants at the Saborea Los Alcázares space to engaging activities for all ages, Gastromar truly catered to everyone. Attendees enjoyed wine tastings, a scenic boat ride paired with Estrella de Levante samples, and even a fun chocolate workshop for kids. ‘We’re so thankful for the incredible turnout,’ shared Mª José Díaz Aragón, the Tourism Councillor. ‘This event allows people to dive into the rich flavours of Murcia and discover something new.’

Record attendance: Over 20,000 visitors join the festivities

This year, Gastromar welcomed over 20,000 visitors, making it a resounding success. With highlights like The Day of the Caldero and a charitable steak tasting from Spain’s best grill, it was clear that the event was about more than just food—it was a celebration of community.

Gastromar and The Day of the Caldero make Los Alcazares stand out

Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera highlighted the impact of the event, stating that Gastromar solidified Los Alcázares as a premier tourist destination in October. ‘The Day of the Caldero and this gastronomic fair showcase what makes our town special, attracting visitors looking for festive experiences.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here