Sunday morning walks with APAA Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 12:55 • 1 minute read

a girl walking a dog Euro Weekly News

Image: Shutterstock-Lazy_Bear

APAA Nerja, a dedicated animal rescue charity, works tirelessly to rescue and rehome abandoned and abused dogs in the Nerja area. To help raise awareness and improve the lives of these furry friends, APAA is changing its weekly dog walks to Sunday mornings.

Why Sunday walks matter for rescue dogs

These walks offer a fantastic opportunity to get some exercise, meet new friends, and, most importantly, give the dogs some much-needed time out of the kennels. Each dog benefits immensely from one-on-one time with volunteers, which significantly enhances their chances of finding forever homes.

Volunteers walking dogs in Nerja with APAA Nerja Euro Weekly News
A chance to make a difference Image: Facebook/ APAA Nerja

What to expect on your Sunday dog walk

The walks kick off at 10 am and usually last for two to three hours. It’s a fun, rewarding experience that not only helps the dogs but also builds a sense of community among the group. If you’re interested in joining the pack and making a real difference in the lives of APAA’s dogs, reach out through their Facebook page. Your time and love could help these pups on their journey to a happy new home!

