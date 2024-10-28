Sunday morning walks with APAA Nerja

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 12:55
• 1 minute read
Image: Shutterstock-Lazy_Bear
APAA Nerja, a dedicated animal rescue charity, works tirelessly to rescue and rehome abandoned and abused dogs in the Nerja area. To help raise awareness and improve the lives of these furry friends, APAA is changing its weekly dog walks to Sunday mornings.
These walks offer a fantastic opportunity to get some exercise, meet new friends, and, most importantly, give the dogs some much-needed time out of the kennels. Each dog benefits immensely from one-on-one time with volunteers, which significantly enhances their chances of finding forever homes.
The walks kick off at 10 am and usually last for two to three hours. It’s a fun, rewarding experience that not only helps the dogs but also builds a sense of community among the group. If you’re interested in joining the pack and making a real difference in the lives of APAA’s dogs, reach out through their Facebook page. Your time and love could help these pups on their journey to a happy new home!
For more Axarquia news, articles, and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.