Tangoing the move from Norway to Spain

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 14:39 • 1 minute read

Professional tango dancer, Alberto Castiliano. Credit - Alberto Castiliano

Alberto Castiliano, a professional tango dancer from Norway, moved to Torrevieja, Spain, just over ten weeks ago. Alberto has lived in Spain before but decided to make the move permanently because of “The fantastic weather, especially during the winter months. In Norway at this time of year, it gets dark around 2.00 p.m. and the temperature drops below freezing.” Alberto also said, “House prices in Torrevieja are very cheap, the food is good and the people who live here are friendly.”

“Spain has clean air and a healthy lifestyle.” Says Alberto Castiliano

Alberto described his experience of buying a house and applying for residency as “Frustrating at times. The Spanish bureaucracy is a lot different here compared to Norway. It’s slow. “ But he said that fellow Norweigens thinking of moving here should not be put off because “The clean air and the healthy lifestyle here compensate for it.”

A tango dancing group in Torrevieja will be “great for everyone”

Mr Castiliano has been a professional tango dancer for over twenty years and is in the process of setting up a tango dancing club in Torrevieja. He said “There are around fifteen of us already, but we are still looking for suitable premises in the town to practise our dancing. The tango club will be a social gathering to dance the tango, learn new skills and do other activities as a group.” Alberto continued “My last tango group in Norway travelled to Argentina to learn Argentinian tango. There isn’t a tango dancing club locally and we are determined to change that. It will be great for everyone.”