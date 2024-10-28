By Nina Cook • Updated: 28 Oct 2024 • 16:38 • 1 minute read

“A delightfully spooky and humorous show for all ages”—Councillor Diego Cruz. Credit: Circo Encantado

Circo Encantado is casting a spine-chilling spell over Almeria’s Recinto Ferial from now until November 10.

This one-of-a-kind circus blends traditional acts like juggling, trapeze, and high-wire stunts with a spooky twist, transporting visitors into a haunted mansion inhabited by ghosts, witches, and Dracula himself! Each performance brims with eerie storytelling, creating a magical atmosphere that combines family-friendly entertainment with a haunting flair.

Enchanted circus in Almería

Award-winning talents, such as Graciela Galán, a gold medallist in multidisciplinary arts, perform stunning feats under 50,000 watts of lighting and 16,000 watts of sound, immersing audiences in an unforgettable, otherworldly experience across 5,000 square metres. Beloved clowns Paute and Capitano lead the storyline, where a broken-down car leads them to a mansion filled with unusual characters, from the Opera Ghost to the mischievous Doña Terrorífica.

Diego Cruz, Almería’s Councillor for Culture, commends Circo Encantado for its artistry and community impact, as organisers collaborate with local social services to provide free tickets to associations for children, the elderly, and those with disabilities. There are both day and night time sessions, ticket prices start at €14 and can be purchased online at www.elcircoencantado.com. With 20 shows lined up, Circo Encantado promises thrills and chills for all ages, blending high-calibre performances with moments of laughter, terror and delight. Don’t miss your chance to experience the spellbinding, hair-raising magic of Circo Encantado!

