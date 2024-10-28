By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 8:01 • 1 minute read

Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook.

The Valencian Community is set to experience a tourism boom, according to a recent report from Braintrust’s Tourism Barometer.

The consulting firm predicts record levels of international visitors and spending across Spain in 2024, with over 91 million tourists expected and spending projected to reach €125 billion.

Leading Tourist Destination

By 2040, Spain could attract 115 million foreign visitors, potentially surpassing France as the world’s leading tourist destination.

Tourism’s contribution to Spain’s GDP is projected to exceed 15 per cent, with key regions like the Valencian Community, particularly hotspots like Alicante and the Costa Blanca, playing a pivotal role in this growth.

High-Quality Tourism

Looking ahead, mature destinations like Alicante aim to shift their focus toward higher-quality tourism, promoting sustainable growth and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

The report also signals a demographic shift in visitors, with fewer tourists arriving from traditional European markets such as the UK, Germany, and France.

Instead, regions like the Costa Blanca are expected to see an influx of visitors from the Americas and Asia.