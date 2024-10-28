Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Published: 28 Oct 2024
Image: Comunitat Valenciana / Facebook.
The Valencian Community is set to experience a tourism boom, according to a recent report from Braintrust’s Tourism Barometer.
The consulting firm predicts record levels of international visitors and spending across Spain in 2024, with over 91 million tourists expected and spending projected to reach €125 billion.
By 2040, Spain could attract 115 million foreign visitors, potentially surpassing France as the world’s leading tourist destination.
Tourism’s contribution to Spain’s GDP is projected to exceed 15 per cent, with key regions like the Valencian Community, particularly hotspots like Alicante and the Costa Blanca, playing a pivotal role in this growth.
Looking ahead, mature destinations like Alicante aim to shift their focus toward higher-quality tourism, promoting sustainable growth and enhancing the overall visitor experience.
The report also signals a demographic shift in visitors, with fewer tourists arriving from traditional European markets such as the UK, Germany, and France.
Instead, regions like the Costa Blanca are expected to see an influx of visitors from the Americas and Asia.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
