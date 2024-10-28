Transport strike causing chaos in Alicante

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 18:02 • 2 minutes read

Queues outside Alicante airport today (photo credit:Facebook @TodoAlicante)

Transport sector workers started their first day of strike action today as they demand an early retirement age. The strike is one of six planned days of action by drivers, who want the Spanish Government to bring forward their retirement age due to the high number of accidents involving drivers over 55. Strikes are also due to take place on 11, 28 and 29 November and 5 and 9 December. If no agreement is reached, drivers have threatened an indefinite strike from 23 December.

Buses are only operating at a 40% – 55% capacity in Alicante today

It has been reported that bus drivers are only picking up at certain stops and operating at a 40% – 55% capacity. Thousands of people have been affected today and have failed to arrive at work, universities and airports on time. The bus queues have been long and the wait time a lot longer than usual, if the bus stopped at all. Alicante has been greatly impacted because a protest also took place today in front of the Government Subdelegation by bus drivers and transporters and is fully supported by Alicante bus staff. About 200 people gathered in Plaza de la Muntanyeta with banners and megaphones, disrupting the plaza and the surrounding streets.

Expect queues at Alicante airport – make sure you arrive early

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has also been affected and many are experiencing long queues the the bus stops located at the airport, as well as queues at check-in because many people are arriving late to the airport because of the public transport strike. Privately owned taxi companies are not taking part in the strike, but travelling to and from the airport in a private taxi is too expensive for many.

Jet2 are monitoring the situation for their passengers

Jet2 issued a statement today stating Jet2 said today: “We have been made aware that there is a Spanish transport workers strike taking place on Monday, October 28, 2024. The strike is expected to affect transport across many Spanish destinations so please ensure you allow plenty of time to arrive at your departure airport. “If you are travelling on a Jet2holiday and we need to make a change to your transfer pick-up time, our resort teams will make contact directly and are working to minimise any impact to your journey. All Jet2.com flights are currently planned to operate on time, should this change, we will update you on a flight-by-flight basis, as soon as possible. Our dedicated UK-based operations teams are always working hard behind the scenes to minimise any delays and rest assured we’ll have you on your way as soon as we can.”