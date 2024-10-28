By Letara Draghia • Updated: 28 Oct 2024 • 10:20 • 1 minute read

MP Mike Amesbury has been suspended. Credit: X, @MikeAmesburyMP

The Labour Party has suspended MP Mike Amesbury following the release of a video showing him involved in a physical altercation with a man on the street in Frodsham, Cheshire, United Kingdom.

The footage, which was initially shared online and widely circulated, appears to depict Amesbury striking a man, who then falls to the ground. This incident reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, 26 October.

A spokesperson for the Labour Party stated, “As these inquiries are now ongoing, the Labour Party has administratively suspended Mr Amesbury’s membership of the Labour Party pending an investigation.” They further confirmed that Amesbury is currently “assisting Cheshire Police with their inquiries.”

Cheshire Police investigate Labour MP Mike Amesbury

Cheshire Police verified that a 55-year-old man was interviewed under caution regarding the incident and “has since been released pending further inquiries.” Officers were initially called to the scene at 2:48 am following reports of an attack.

The morning after the incident, Amesbury posted a statement on X saying, “Last night, I was involved in an incident that took place after I felt threatened on the street following an evening out with friends… I will not be making further public comment but will, of course, co-operate with any inquiries if required by Cheshire Police.”

The footage shows Amesbury talking animatedly with the man before the alleged punch was thrown. Clips of the incident have circulated across social media, drawing a mixed reaction from the public.

