By Adam Woodward • Published: 28 Oct 2024 • 0:30 • 2 minutes read

Baby off-roader, the Suzuki Jimny Credit: Magdalena Eliza Mrowka

Anyone interested in changing out their sensible road car in Andalusia for an off-roader will have probably noted the unusually high number of Suzuki Jimnys around and wondered why.

The little Japanese 4×4, in its many forms from the 1970s to the 2020s, is a common sight on Andalusian roads, especially inland where the hills are daunting and side roads full of potholes.

Behind its southern Spanish popularity are probably 5 principal factors that explain why we see so many of the models zipping around the hills. With a boot that is barely as capacious as most glove compartments and only 4 seats to speak of, the popularity of the Jimny may seem an unusual choice to those from other landscapes, but it does actually make perfect sense as the ideal motor for Andalusian terrain.

First things first, between 1985 and 2000, the European edition of the Suzuki Jimny was manufactured in Linares, Jaen province, Andalusia, and so buying a homegrown product was seen as loyalty to the Andalusian brand and a somewhat homegrown local produce.

Price was also a serious factor, with many off-roaders being well out of the reach of agricultural families. While transporting large livestock might be the order of the day in northern Spanish landscapes, boxes of fruit are no match for the little Jimny.

The no-frills Jimny easy to repair

The basic no-frills appeal of the Suzuki’s smallest 4×4 has always meant that it was a doddle to repair. With parts readily available from the Linares plant, repair bills have always been relatively low, which is probably why so many virtually vintage models still roam the streets of pueblos blancos.

Pueblos blancos are an important factor too. The Moorish occupation of Andalusia left its mark in many ways, not least the habit of constructing narrow streets so to create more shade and protect homes from the heat of the sun. The Jimny, being the narrowest of off-roaders, has no problem navigating the streets of any traditional old village in the Malaga hills. How many Hummers do you see parked up in the back streets of Andalusian mountain villages?

All of the above add up to give the 5th main reason the Suzuki Jimny is so popular in Andalusia – just check out the prices on second-hand car websites and you will see this model of car retains its value. They’re not cheap. Even comparatively. Even the ones made in the 1990s.

New, and for under €12,000 there are few options on the market that can adequately manage Andalusian mountain roads and tracks as well as this wee gem.