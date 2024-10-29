Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Johanna Gardener •
Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 19:25
• 2 minutes read
Biniam Girmay, green jersey winner (fastest stage finisher) at 2024 Tour de France with the 2025 route map
Credit:X:@IntermarcheW
It has been confirmed that the route for 2025 Tour de France will be cycled exclusively in France – the first time in five years.
In previous years, the major cycling competition had traversed Andorra (2021) and had Grands Departs (Tour starting points) in Copenhagen (2022), Bilbao (2023) and Florence (2024). For the upcoming year, the 112th edition of the Grand Tour will start in Lille on July 5 and end in Paris on July 27, passing through 21 stages. A highlight of the 2025 race will be the return of the Champs-Élysées finale, celebrating 50 years since the iconic cycling finish first graced the Parisian avenue. This year, following the Olympic Games, the Tour finished just outside Paris. Race director Christian Prudhomme said: “We decided to bring the Tour home, it was high time after all the foreign starts.”
Next year’s Tour will cover an expanse of 3,320km (2,063 miles), including two time-trials and six mountain-top finishes. The first part of the race will predominantly take part on flat land. However, Prudhomme said: “A week in the plains is not the joy ride it was in the old days. We have cut the sprint stages and laid traps everywhere.” He added: “I don’t think Thierry Gouvenou, who mapped out the route, left a single climb [untouched] between Lille and Brittany.”
This year, UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar reached victory, securing a double win, Tour de France-Giro d’Italia – his third title. He will be hoping to retain the title next year against two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard and once again wear the yellow jersey in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Tour de France for women will also come with some novelties. It has been announced that there will be a ninth stage and will run from July 26 to August 3. Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the third version of the Tour de France Femmes this year. The route will begin in Vannes, Brittany and finish in Châtel, Haute-Savoie. Following a few unstable years for the event, it is due to take place directly after the Tour de France for men in order to give it more visibility. The route will traverse a difficult terrain including the Massif Central and the Alps.
Find other articles on Cycling
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Manchester, UK and with a degree in English with Modern Foreign Languages, she has been a permanent resident in Spain for the past 12 years. Many of these years, she has spent working as a secondary school teacher, as well as in journalism, editing and marketing. She currently lives in the historic centre of Malaga, where she enjoys writing, walking and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.