By Johanna Gardener • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 19:25 • 2 minutes read

Biniam Girmay, green jersey winner (fastest stage finisher) at 2024 Tour de France with the 2025 route map Credit:X:@IntermarcheW

It has been confirmed that the route for 2025 Tour de France will be cycled exclusively in France – the first time in five years.

In previous years, the major cycling competition had traversed Andorra (2021) and had Grands Departs (Tour starting points) in Copenhagen (2022), Bilbao (2023) and Florence (2024). For the upcoming year, the 112th edition of the Grand Tour will start in Lille on July 5 and end in Paris on July 27, passing through 21 stages. A highlight of the 2025 race will be the return of the Champs-Élysées finale, celebrating 50 years since the iconic cycling finish first graced the Parisian avenue. This year, following the Olympic Games, the Tour finished just outside Paris. Race director Christian Prudhomme said: “We decided to bring the Tour home, it was high time after all the foreign starts.”

Tour de France route, 2025 will not leave a “single climb untouched.”

Next year’s Tour will cover an expanse of 3,320km (2,063 miles), including two time-trials and six mountain-top finishes. The first part of the race will predominantly take part on flat land. However, Prudhomme said: “A week in the plains is not the joy ride it was in the old days. We have cut the sprint stages and laid traps everywhere.” He added: “I don’t think Thierry Gouvenou, who mapped out the route, left a single climb [untouched] between Lille and Brittany.”

This year, UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar reached victory, securing a double win, Tour de France-Giro d’Italia – his third title. He will be hoping to retain the title next year against two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard and once again wear the yellow jersey in 2025.

Back-to-Back Tours de France for men and women in 2025

Meanwhile, the Tour de France for women will also come with some novelties. It has been announced that there will be a ninth stage and will run from July 26 to August 3. Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the third version of the Tour de France Femmes this year. The route will begin in Vannes, Brittany and finish in Châtel, Haute-Savoie. Following a few unstable years for the event, it is due to take place directly after the Tour de France for men in order to give it more visibility. The route will traverse a difficult terrain including the Massif Central and the Alps.

