By John Smith • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 15:03 • 1 minute read

Alf appeared on the streets of Galway in time for Halloween, Credit: Macnas

The Galway based Macnas street performance company has spent several months in preparing a new character known as Turas Alf.

A giant mechanical newt for Halloween

He’s a big character measuring 20 metres long and 5 metres high with his own in-built lighting, soundtrack and special effects..

In the run up to Halloween, he has been wandering the streets of the city attracting large crowds and he has been created as a reminder to everyone of climate change and how it affects animals, birds, reptiles and living creatures of all shapes and sizes.

Famed for creating giants in both familiar and unexpected landscapes around the world, this Halloween Macnas the world renowned masters of visual storytelling invited residents to welcome Alf the Newt to Galway on Saturday 26 and Sunday October 27 before he headed off to other parts of Ireland including Dublin.

The message is all about climate change

Alf is big, the show is big and the message is big” explained Creative Director Richard Babington. “Turas Alf / Alf’s journey explores big scientific concepts in a big spectacular way. After being displaced from his beautiful woodland home by human development and climate change we are inviting the community of Galway to welcome a weary traveller who is feeling the effects of human development and climate change and needs somewhere safe to call home.”

As it happens his long term home will be The Claddagh, Galway Bay, said to be the oldest fishing village in the Republic of Ireland.

Macnas also regularly participates in the Dublin City Council Bram Stoker Festival.