Alqueria del Terror in Gandia

By Donna Williams • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 20:04 • 1 minute read

Youth Council of Gandia Credit: gandia.es

The Youth Council of Gandia is gearing up to celebrate Halloween with the highly anticipated VIII edition of ‘L’Alqueria del terror,’ scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 2.

This festive event promises to deliver a unique Halloween experience, bringing together the community for thrilling activities and entertainment.

The event will be hosted at the picturesque Alqueria Laborde, and the entrance will be completely free, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to participate in the fun. The festivities will commence each evening at 6.00pm, with activities continuing until midnight on the first two nights. The celebration will extend later on the final night, allowing visitors to enjoy the experience until 2.00am.

Alqueria del Terror will be an immersive experience

The whole area is set to feature visually striking scenes and intricate decorations that will transport visitors into an immersive Halloween experience. Activities this year will include a vibrant craft market, a dedicated play and face-painting area for children, and an enticing food section paired with lively musical entertainment provided by performers and DJs.

One of the highlights will be a mechanical bull, available for rides between 8.00pm and midnight on both Friday and Saturday. In addition, the Passage of Terror, a spine-chilling attraction open during the same hours for all three days promises to deliver thrills, along with bouncy castles for the younger crowd.

