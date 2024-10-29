Axarquia investing in education

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Essential investments in Velez-Malaga
BIG changes are coming to CEIP El Romeral in Vélez-Málaga, thanks to a substantial investment of €345,000 from the Andalucian Ministry of Education. This funding aims to tackle structural issues in the pre-school building and improve the school’s perimeter wall, making it a safer and more inviting space for young learners.
During a recent tour of the school, local mayor Jesús Lupiáñez joined forces with Education Councillor Lourdes Piña and other officials to celebrate this much-anticipated upgrade. ‘This investment is not just about fixing buildings; it’s about responding to the requests from families and the community for better facilities,’ Lupiáñez said.
Over the past five years, the Andalucian government has poured more than €1.2 million into local schools, with plans to revamp IES Reyes Católicos next. Miguel Briones, the territorial delegate for Educational Development, emphasised the government’s dedication to providing quality education and addressing the needs of schools across the province.
With 224 students, including 57 in early childhood education, these improvements are set to transform CEIP El Romeral into an even more supportive space for students, paving the way for a brighter future.
