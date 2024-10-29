Bon Jovi Rocks Benidorm Palace

By Donna Williams • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 19:52 • 2 minutes read

Bon Jovi Experience at the Benidorm Palace Credit: EWN

Having very excitedly written about how Benidorm Palace had booked the Bon Jovi Experience to perform in October, I couldn’t wait to purchase tickets and go along myself.

Being an avid Bon Jovi fan, I had heard nothing but good things about this act so being able to see them at the Benidorm Palace really was the icing on the cake for me.

Together with my boyfriend, daughter and her boyfriend, the four of us turned up on a very wet October 27 and joined the queue of people who were also eagerly awaiting to see this class tribute performance. We did not have to wait long as the box ticket staff efficiently exchanged the QR code for tickets, and before I knew it, we were being shown to our table.

As was to be expected, the venue was filled to capacity and we were seated with a very nice German couple. In fact, I couldn’t help but notice the various nationalities that had come along that evening – a true multi-cultural example of the region of Spain that I am proud to call home.

The Bon Jovi Experience included a traditional English menu

Prior to the show, we tucked into traditional English cooking of fish and chips and steak pie and chips, which was the perfect meal for such a wintry October. True to the scheduled time, the lights went dim, and the stage lit up with a fantastic backdrop as the music began to kick in. You could feel the excitement of anticipation in the air as we all waited for the band members to appear.

And then… wow, to say they were good really does not do them justice. They absolutely rocked the place and gave us all an arm workout with the amount of clapping and arm waving that was carried out throughout the night. Then there were the phone lights ‘dancing like fireflies’ to the beautiful ballads of Always and Bed of Roses—simply magical.

Nobody wanted to stay seated for the Bon Jovi Experience!

By the time we had reached the second half of the show, the lead singer was really ready to ramp up the atmosphere as he performed hit after hit from Bon Jovi’s impressive catalogue of tracks, and we all sang along at the top of our voices. By now, I couldn’t stay seated any longer, and looking around, much of the audience had come to the same conclusion!

Just as well, as the band finished with two absolute classics It’s My Life and Living on a Prayer and really it would have just been plain rude to sit down for those!

Thank you Benidorm Place for an epic evening and one I will not be easily forgetting.

