29 Oct 2024
Elche has officially launched its shopping vouchers campaign, which will run until December 31.
The initiative is supported by €1.2 million from the Alicante Provincial Council, which is expected to generate a minimum economic impact of €2.4 million for the municipality, according to Elche’s Mayor Pablo Ruz.
He emphasised that these consumer vouchers are a significant initiative aimed at boosting local commerce and activating the economy.
Residents can register for the vouchers until November 3 at midnight through the website bonoconsumoelche2024.es.
Vouchers will be available for exchange from November 6 until the end of December.
As in previous campaigns, the vouchers will be available in amounts of €20, €50, €100, and €200, with the municipality covering half of the cost. Each individual can purchase a maximum of €200 in vouchers, requiring an outlay of €100. To qualify, applicants must be of legal age and registered in Elche.
Last year, the programme benefited approximately 12,000 residents and supported around 800 local businesses.
