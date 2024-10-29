Bus strikes to continue through November

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 12:08 • 1 minute read

Protestors in support of striking workers. Credit: CCOO

Road public transport workers went on strike Monday, October 28, while haulage and ambulance drivers have called off their protest.

The remaining strikes will mostly affect public transport services, especially bus routes, while truck drivers have reached a last-minute deal with the government and called off their walkout.

The main gripe of transport workers is the increasing age of retirement. They argue that due to the nature of their work, and in the interests of public safety, drivers should be treated as an exception and retired at an earlier age, ideally 60. Union negotiators for lorry drivers managed to strike a last-minute agreement on Friday and have decided to keep on working. Their part of the strike action would have put a serious strain on Black Friday and Christmas shopping campaigns.

Strikes carry on through November, December and beyond

Nonetheless, public transport will still be affected, especially buses, coaches, chauffeurs, taxis, and minibuses with more than 9 passenger seats. Minimum services will be maintained, but in some cases as few as 17 percent of normal running frequency. According to CCOO union sources, only 60 percent of school buses will be running as normal. For specific details, parents should contact their children’s schools for details on what school buses are not running on strike days.

The main union for bus drivers has said that they have not been given a date by the government to meet and discuss their terms. Therefore, they decided to continue with a minimum-service policy on Monday, October 28. Upcoming strike action is also expected on November 11, 28 and 29. If no agreement is reached by December, there will be more strikes on December 5, 9 and 23. If unions are still not satisfied after Christmas, strike action will become indefinite.