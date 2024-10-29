Cartagena’s housing market heats up

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 19:52 • 1 minute read

Housing Crisis Hits Cartagena Image: Shutterstock/ Lisa Strachan

HOUSING prices in Cartagena continue to climb month after month, causing frustration for those looking for a new home, whether as a first-time buyer or as part of a move. According to data from the real estate portal Idealista, the average price in the Cartagena area rose by 5.9 per cent in September 2024 compared to the same month last year.

Current trends in Cartagena’s housing market

The shortage of available properties is pushing prices higher while the number of households increases. In the historic centre, the price per square meter has increased by nearly 30 per cent, reaching a record €1,969/m². In La Alameda, another sought-after area, the cost is now €1,561/m², a 10 per cent rise in the last year.

Area highlights: The most expensive neighbourhoods

Perín remains the priciest area, exceeding €2,000/m² after a 17 per cent increase, while Aljorra offers a more affordable option at €723/m². As home prices rise, more young people are choosing to rent, highlighting the ongoing housing crisis in the area.

