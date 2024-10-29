Cartagena’s housing market heats up

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 19:52
• 1 minute read
Housing Crisis Hits Cartagena
Image: Shutterstock/ Lisa Strachan
HOUSING prices in Cartagena continue to climb month after month, causing frustration for those looking for a new home, whether as a first-time buyer or as part of a move. According to data from the real estate portal Idealista, the average price in the Cartagena area rose by 5.9 per cent in September 2024 compared to the same month last year.
The shortage of available properties is pushing prices higher while the number of households increases. In the historic centre, the price per square meter has increased by nearly 30 per cent, reaching a record €1,969/m². In La Alameda, another sought-after area, the cost is now €1,561/m², a 10 per cent rise in the last year.
Perín remains the priciest area, exceeding €2,000/m² after a 17 per cent increase, while Aljorra offers a more affordable option at €723/m². As home prices rise, more young people are choosing to rent, highlighting the ongoing housing crisis in the area.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.