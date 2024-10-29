Celebrating Halloween in Finestrat

By Donna Williams • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 19:00 • 1 minute read

Face-painting workshop will be held Credit: Shutterstock:Helen Sushitskaya

After the resounding success of the Zombie Survival gymkhana, in which more than 120 participants joined in the spooky fun, the town of Finestrat continues its Halloween celebrations on October 31.

The Department of Festivities has organised a ‘terrifying ‘ Halloween party with the activities set to begin at 5.00pm and continue throughout the evening. Eagerly anticipated each year, it is set to be an unforgettable experience, especially for the children.

The thrilling evening will begin with face-painting workshops at the Parc Font de Carre. This will give everyone the chance to look their scary best and further enhance their costume choice. At 6.15pm, there will be a spooky parade through the streets of the traditional historic centre, reaching the Placa de la Unio Europea.

The festivities will then continue with a ‘scary’ snack at the Comissio de Festes El Balconet. The bar will also be serving popular drinks at reasonable prices so guests can unwind and enjoy socialising. What’s more, the bar will be offering a unique twist with its ‘BalcoJuice’, taking inspiration from the iconic family Halloween thriller Beetlejuice.

Other highlights include engaging workshops where participants can craft spooky decorations and learn fun Halloween-themed crafts. Additionally, a mini-disco will keep spirits high, inviting everyone to dance to eerie tunes and Halloween hits. The evening will culminate with an award ceremony for the ‘Best Halloween Costume’ which will be held at 9.00pm.

