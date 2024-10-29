Celebrating Halloween in Finestrat

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Donna Williams •
Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 19:00
• 1 minute read
Face-painting workshop will be held
Credit: Shutterstock:Helen Sushitskaya
After the resounding success of the Zombie Survival gymkhana, in which more than 120 participants joined in the spooky fun, the town of Finestrat continues its Halloween celebrations on October 31.
The Department of Festivities has organised a ‘terrifying ‘ Halloween party with the activities set to begin at 5.00pm and continue throughout the evening. Eagerly anticipated each year, it is set to be an unforgettable experience, especially for the children.
The thrilling evening will begin with face-painting workshops at the Parc Font de Carre. This will give everyone the chance to look their scary best and further enhance their costume choice. At 6.15pm, there will be a spooky parade through the streets of the traditional historic centre, reaching the Placa de la Unio Europea.
The festivities will then continue with a ‘scary’ snack at the Comissio de Festes El Balconet. The bar will also be serving popular drinks at reasonable prices so guests can unwind and enjoy socialising. What’s more, the bar will be offering a unique twist with its ‘BalcoJuice’, taking inspiration from the iconic family Halloween thriller Beetlejuice.
Other highlights include engaging workshops where participants can craft spooky decorations and learn fun Halloween-themed crafts. Additionally, a mini-disco will keep spirits high, inviting everyone to dance to eerie tunes and Halloween hits. The evening will culminate with an award ceremony for the ‘Best Halloween Costume’ which will be held at 9.00pm.
Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.