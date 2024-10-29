Civil Protection Alerts sent via SMS across Valencia

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 23:05 • 1 minute read
Severe storms are sweeping across Spain Photo by NOAA on Unsplash)
A Civil Protection Alert was delivered to mobile phones across the region of Valencia this evening (Tuesday, October 29th) warning people that the current weather situation could worsen and to avoid all travel. The message is also accompanied by an alarm that will continue until the message has been read.
Spain’s civil protection authority has an alert system that will notify the public via SMS and an accompanying audio alarm regarding major disasters and imminent or ongoing emergencies throughout the territory the phone is located in, even if the handset is silent. Known as the ES-Alert Emergency Warning System, part of the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) the aim is to keep people safe and updated.
Due to heavy rains, as a preventive measure, all types of travel should be avoided in the province of Valencia to avoid road collapse. Please stay alert for future updates through this channel and official sources, X @GVA112 and Apunt – or call the Emergencies 112 for the Valencian Community. (emergency calls to 112 made in the Valencian region will go directly to the 112 Valencian emergency services.)
Many individuals have taken to social media platforms to express their concerns after receiving one of these Civil Protection Alerts, and some have reported the audio alarm (that has been described to sound like an air raid siren!) hasn’t turned off even after reading the message. There is no need to panic. The message is not a warning of impending danger and is simply to advise you on how to keep yourself safe, stay up to date on the situation and who to contact in an emergency.
Gemma is a content writer, teacher and screenwriter who has lived in Spain for 16 years. She's now enjoying her time as an 'empty nester'
