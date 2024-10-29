Corvera Airport winter routes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 11:46 • 1 minute read

Connecting Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ Sarnia

AS the summer season wraps up, Corvera Airport is gearing up for its winter flight campaign, offering connections to nine cities across Spain, Ireland, the UK, and Morocco starting the last weekend of October. Five airlines will operate from the airport, including Volotea, which will maintain routes to Madrid and Barcelona as part of a promotional contract with the regional government.

Ryanair’s continued service: Key destinations for winter travel

Ryanair will continue flights to Manchester, London-Gatwick, Birmingham, and Dublin, along with the Moroccan city of Marrakech, which was introduced last spring. Ryanair’s spokesperson, Elena Cabrera, expressed confidence that this winter service will attract travellers from Murcia.

Air Arabia and EasyJet: Maintaining international links

Air Arabia will keep its route to Oujda, near the Algerian border, while easyJet will also operate flights to London-Gatwick. Unfortunately, TUI Fly will discontinue its flights to Bruges and Antwerp.

Looking ahead: Future prospects for Corvera Airport

Despite significant investment in tourism promotion, Corvera Airport has seen modest results this summer. While passenger numbers increased by 2.3 per cent this year, September saw a decline of 2,068 passengers compared to last year, highlighting ongoing challenges in recovery.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here