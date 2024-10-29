Costa del Sol on red alert for heavy rain

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 14:20 • 1 minute read

Storm coming in. Credit: Ian Reay - Shutterstock

The fire service of Mijas, Costa del Sol, has just issued a red alert warning for a heavy rainstorm.

The alert has jumped from a yellow warning to a red alert in a matter of an hour or so. The storm is expected to last until at least until 3pm. Mijas fire service is advising extreme precaution to people in the area and to avoid any non-essential journeys.

The ‘protección civil’ service recently reminded social media users recently on what to do in heavy rainstorms by suggesting people keep their cars on higher grounds; to avoid parking in typical water runoff streets where possible; and to keep doors and windows closed at home as flowing air currents can draw in lightning into the home. They also suggested that in the event of being caught out by a heavy rainstorm while driving, to turn off the road and not stop in dipped areas. They also reminded people not to attempt, under any circumstances, to try walking or driving across flooded areas of road, as currents can be unexpectedly strong during this type of weather phenomenon.

The Guardalhorce river has burst its banks close to Álora washing away vehicles, and rainwaters are beginning to hold up traffic on the A7.

Most of the rest of Andalusia remains on yellow or orange alert, but Costa del Sol and Guardalhorce Valley area are expecting a big one.