Expats bowled over by Spanish utility bills

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 15:15 • 1 minute read

Credit: shurkin_son - Freepik

Popular TikToker, Jodie Marlow, from the UK but now living in Murcia, Spain, has been going crazy about the comparatively lower cost of living in Spain.

Her followers can hardly believe it either. While Jodie raves about the weather, the lifestyle, and the food, what she seems to have fallen in love with the most is the cost of utility bills.

While plenty of expat residents who have been in Spain much longer complain about huge rises in bills, those recently arrived are pleasantly surprised about how much less expensive it is in Spain compared with their own countries.

Expat TikToker raves about low Spanish utility bills

Electric prices, even when using air conditioning, she says, are amazingly less expensive than in the UK. She recently changed suppliers and found that her electricity bill dropped to as low as €50 or €60 a month. Jodie says she has just paid €99 for 3 months of water, and she only pays as little as €16 for a gas bottle that lasts her family almost 3 months in the hot summer months. Her council tax only comes at €21 a month, considerably lower than she had been used to paying before she and her family moved to Spain.

Utility bills vary across Europe

Across the European Union, prices for utilities vary greatly. For electricity, Germany and the Netherlands are currently the most expensive on the continent at over 40 per kWh, while Spain is averaging at €72.4 per megawatt per hour. Surprisingly, Sweden is one of the cheapest at €21.1/MWh.

As for water bills, Norway currently has the most expensive tap water at €5.51 per cubic metre, followed by Germany at €4.61 and Denmark at €4.37 per cubic metre. Ironically, in those countries where it rains much less, water is a lot cheaper. In Spain it costs an average of €1.65 for a cubic metre of water, €1.16 in Greece, and the least expensive tap water in all of Europe? Milan, where it only costs 40 cents for a cubic metre of water.