By Donna Williams • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 9:38 • 1 minute read

Malaga lightening show Credit: Instagram:@nanyfotografia7

Well, we did warn you that Storm DANA was going to be a big one but even we were not expecting this.

For those who enjoy a good lightning show, you would not have been disappointed if you happened to live in the Malaga area as more than 20,000 bolts of lightning were seen across the sky in the early hours of October 29. Even the deepest of sleepers must have been awoken by the full force of this storm!

Of course, with the severity of the storm also came an absolute deluge of rain, with more than 20mm falling in an hour. Unfortunately, Spain is simply not equipped to deal with this level of rainfall and so severe flooding has now followed, which has brought much of the country to a standstill and affected some airports.

Storm DANA: The worst is yet to come

With such treacherous conditions and more to come, weather experts have issued red alerts for some areas of Spain, including the Valencia Region, which also experienced a hefty storm throughout the night. In fact, it has been predicted that the worst is yet to come, with the full force of Storm DANA not being felt until Thursday, October 31, making for a particularly dark and dangerous Halloween this year.

Storm DANA: Which areas are likely to be most affected?

The areas most likely to be affected by the DANA over the next few days are the Mediterranean and south of the Peninsula, where it is predicted that the rainfall could easily exceed the current 200mm, creating even further chaos, flooding and devastation.

Over the course of the next few days, the heaviest rains are expected to fall in the Balearic Islands, Valencia, Castellon and Tarragona, the Strait of Gibraltar, eastern Andalusia and Murcia.

It is hoped that the worst will be behind us by the weekend, coinciding with the All Saints Day holiday. Therefore, batten down the hatches and stay warm and safe indoors until this horrendous storm has passed, hopefully with minimal lasting damage.