Gerald Brenan’s for afternoon tea and scones

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 11:15 • 1 minute read

The house of writer Gerald Brenen. Credit: Casa Gerald Brenan, Facebook.

The House of Gerald Brenan in Churriana is hosting a quintessentially English event on Thursday, October 31 with afternoon tea, but at 7pm.

‘Tea on the Table’ will be held at the Casa de Gerald Brenan at 7pm on Thursday, October 31, weather permitting. Chef Lutz Petry, organiser of the event, is preparing some English specialities for the classic five o’clock tea. There will be a theoretical show demonstrating the origin and historical evolution of each dish, mainly sandwiches, which will be served with different fillings, not least the classic cucumber, salted butter, and grapefruit juice.

After that, there will be some roast beef with Yorkshire pudding, Coronation Chicken, one of the first dishes in the coronation lunch of Elizabeth II in 1953.

For dessert, the all-time classic of scones with butter, red fruit and blueberry jam, raspberry buns, and apple cups will be served. To wash it all down, there will be a selection of typical teas or some sparkling white wine from Dover. Bookings can be made for the free event via email to the chef, lutzpetry@yahoo.es.

La Casa de Gerald Brenan is now a museum and cultural centre in Churriana which celebrates the life of the Bloomsbury writer and his years in Andalusia. Brenan and American poet Games Woosley resided in the house until the outbreak of the Civil War, during which Italian forces under Mussolini, at Franco’s invitation, occupied Churriana. Gerald Brenan spent the twilight years of his life unhappy and broke in a care home in England until Spanish fans of his works clubbed together and paid for him to spend his final years in Alhaurín el Grande.

La Casa de Gerald Brenan can be found at C. Torremolinos, 56, Churriana.