Hailstones as big as golf balls in Almería

By Nina Cook • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 14:02 • 1 minute read

Residents share footage of the damage caused by massive hailstones on social media. | Credit: El Blog de Moisés y Ana/fb

Residents of Almería faced a dramatic hailstorm on the night of October 28, with golf ball-sized hailstones wreaking havoc on cars, rooftops, and public spaces across the province.

The sudden storm took many by surprise, smashing vehicle windows, denting car bodies, and causing widespread property damage. Videos and photos shared by locals captured the scene, showing streets littered with debris and hailstones scattered across pavements and vehicles.

Massive hailstones in Almería lead to uptick in insurance claims

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) had issued a weather alert, advising caution for regions in southern Spain as storm clouds loomed, yet the severity and size of the hailstones in Almería were far beyond what many anticipated. For residents, the storm’s aftermath has led to an uptick in insurance claims, with local authorities warning of the potential for additional, unpredictable weather as seasonal shifts continue.

This extreme event is not isolated; Spain has experienced a series of unusual weather patterns this autumn, pointing to broader climate shifts. In Almería, which is known for its typically arid climate, these hailstones mark an exceptional event and a stark reminder of the increasing frequency of extreme weather conditions.

Local officials are currently assessing the full extent of the damage, and residents are advised to stay alert for further weather updates.

