Halloween and All Saints in Denia

By Donna Williams • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 22:13 • 1 minute read

All Saints programme includes the Terrifying Mansion Credit: Shutterstock:Cherries

Denia Town Council has put together a programme of family-friendly events in celebration of all saints.

These activities will run from October 31 through to November 5. Focused on the theme of Valencian monsters, details of the schedule are as follows:

October 31

The ‘Night of Souls’ where only the bravest will dare to enter the Terrifying Mansion, located in the Youth Building (Ronda de les Muralles 42) on Halloween itself. Family passes will be available between 5.00 and 7.00pm, followed by passes for those over 13 between 10.00pm and 12.30am. There will also be a mobile disco at the tunnel exit to keep the younger ones occupied.

In addition, a children’s workshop, ‘The Magic Potions of the Sorceress,’ will take place at 5.30pm at the Josep Ivars de la Xara Reading Agency. This workshop is suitable for children aged 4 to 12.

November 2

At noon, there will be a storytelling session ‘Where are you Quarantamaula?’ at the Library.

The Parade of the Scarecrows, aimed at children, will take place at 6.00pm in the Plaza de la Constitucion and will pass through the streets of the Cavallers, Major and Paza del Oeste, continuing through the streets of Lorets la Mar, Candida Carbonell, Marques de Campo and ending at the roundabout of the Valencian Country.

November 5

The ‘Magic Potions of the Sorceress’ workshop will take place at the Enric Valor Reading Agency in Jesus Pobre, at 5.30pm.

Find more local news, activities and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.