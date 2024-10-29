Hedgehogs risk extinction due to humans

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 13:44 • 2 minutes read

Human behaviour is putting the Western European hedgehog at risk of extinction. Photo by Piotr Łaskawski on Unsplash

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) released its updated Red List of Threatened Species on October 28th at the United Nations (UN) COP16 biodiversity summit. More than a quarter of 166,061 species of plants and animals are at risk of extinction, and the Western European hedgehog featured heavily in the report.

Hedgehogs are listed as endangered in the Netherlands

The cute mammal was moved from the previous Red List status of “least concern” to “near threatened.” Scientists are concerned the spiny creatures will soon have to be reclassified as “vulnerable” and eventually “endangered.” Over the past decade, hedgehog numbers have declined in more than half the countries where they live, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and the UK. In the Netherlands, they are already listed as endangered. The Red List report estimates that national populations have decreased by up to 33% and some regions such as Bavaria, Germany, and Flanders, Belgium, have had their hedgehog populations drop by 50%. In the UK, a recent study found that in rural areas hedgehogs have declined by 75%.

Humans are inadvertently cutting off the hedgehog’s food supply

Hedgehogs live on average up to three years but can live longer occasionally. They start breeding when they are one year old, but they only produce three to five hoglets with each pregnancy, and in their current decline, this is not enough to sustain their population. Researchers claim that humans are the biggest threat to hedgehogs, and their main cause of death is getting run over by traffic. The other threat to them is the use of pesticides by farmers, gardeners and homeowners because they kill the hedgehog’s food supply. Hedgehogs eat a diet of insects, worms, snails and slugs and sometimes the pesticides poison the hedgehogs directly. Lawnmowers are also deadly to our prickly friends as the blades can injure or kill them.

A researcher asks “Can we accept we are causing the hedgehog’s extinction?”

Hedgehogs use their spikes as a defence against predators but Danish researcher Sophie Rasmussen said: “It isn’t a good strategy in front of a car or a rotary blade.” She added “Humans are the worst enemies of hedgehogs. Although the world will keep turning when the last hedgehog is gone, for a species so popular and so loved, can we really accept the fact that we are causing their extinction?” Experts are asking homeowners to let hedges grow, try not to mow the lawn so often, use fewer pesticides and leave small holes in perimeter fences so that hedgehogs can move freely off the street and from garden to garden. They also suggest people leave a bowl of water out for them and create spaces for them to shelter from predators and cold weather.