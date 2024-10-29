La Maroma peak sees first snow of winter

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 17:37 • 1 minute read

Winter Wonderland Image: Facebook/ Protección Civil Canillas de Aceituno

THE first snowfall of winter has blanketed the La Maroma peak in the Axarquia area, creating a beautiful winter scene visible from Canillas de Aceituno. The Protección Civil team shared a stunning photo on their Facebook page, showcasing the snow-capped mountains.

Social media buzz: First snowfall at Sierra Nevada

The Sierra Nevada in Granada also had its first snowfall recently with images and videos filling social media. After a challenging winter last year, marked by drought and a significant lack of snowfall that forced the use of artificial snow, this early snowfall brings a sense of relief. The contrast of the white peaks against the Andalucian landscape is just stunning. As winter kicks off, the Sierra Nevada looks set to have a great winter season.

y así amanece en Sierra Nevada #MegustaGranada pic.twitter.com/lBcpyEOvX0 — Me Gusta Granada (@megustagranada) October 27, 2024

Pues para la que está cayendo en la ciudad me esperaba hasta más cobertura en Sierra Nevada. Pero si sigue así mañana está todo blanco ♥️

Los granainos nos ponemos muy contentos cuando hay nieve porque es muy triste ver nuestra sierra que antes tenía fresqueros todo el año peláh pic.twitter.com/HPiK0NzKaE — Arual_skizoo (@Arual_Skizoo) October 29, 2024

