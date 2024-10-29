La Maroma peak sees first snow of winter

Mission Statement: to assist the integration of foreign residents living in Spain
By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 17:37
• 1 minute read
Winter Wonderland
Image: Facebook/ Protección Civil Canillas de Aceituno
THE first snowfall of winter has blanketed the La Maroma peak in the Axarquia area, creating a beautiful winter scene visible from Canillas de Aceituno. The Protección Civil team shared a stunning photo on their Facebook page, showcasing the snow-capped mountains.
The Sierra Nevada in Granada also had its first snowfall recently with images and videos filling social media. After a challenging winter last year, marked by drought and a significant lack of snowfall that forced the use of artificial snow, this early snowfall brings a sense of relief. The contrast of the white peaks against the Andalucian landscape is just stunning. As winter kicks off, the Sierra Nevada looks set to have a great winter season.
y así amanece en Sierra Nevada #MegustaGranada pic.twitter.com/lBcpyEOvX0
— Me Gusta Granada (@megustagranada) October 27, 2024
y así amanece en Sierra Nevada #MegustaGranada pic.twitter.com/lBcpyEOvX0
— Me Gusta Granada (@megustagranada) October 27, 2024
Buenos días 😍#FelizDomingo #SierraNevada
📅 27/10/24 pic.twitter.com/Pp8ZQlDUXN
— Sierra Nevada (@websierranevada) October 27, 2024
Buenos días 😍#FelizDomingo #SierraNevada
📅 27/10/24 pic.twitter.com/Pp8ZQlDUXN
— Sierra Nevada (@websierranevada) October 27, 2024
Pues para la que está cayendo en la ciudad me esperaba hasta más cobertura en Sierra Nevada. Pero si sigue así mañana está todo blanco ♥️
Los granainos nos ponemos muy contentos cuando hay nieve porque es muy triste ver nuestra sierra que antes tenía fresqueros todo el año peláh pic.twitter.com/HPiK0NzKaE
— Arual_skizoo (@Arual_Skizoo) October 29, 2024
Pues para la que está cayendo en la ciudad me esperaba hasta más cobertura en Sierra Nevada. Pero si sigue así mañana está todo blanco ♥️
Los granainos nos ponemos muy contentos cuando hay nieve porque es muy triste ver nuestra sierra que antes tenía fresqueros todo el año peláh pic.twitter.com/HPiK0NzKaE
— Arual_skizoo (@Arual_Skizoo) October 29, 2024
For more Axarquia and Costa Tropical news click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.