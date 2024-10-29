 La Maroma peak sees first snow of winter « Euro Weekly News
La Maroma peak sees first snow of winter

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 17:37 • 1 minute read

Winter Wonderland Image: Facebook/ Protección Civil Canillas de Aceituno

THE first snowfall of winter has blanketed the La Maroma peak in the Axarquia area, creating a beautiful winter scene visible from Canillas de Aceituno. The Protección Civil team shared a stunning photo on their Facebook page, showcasing the snow-capped mountains.

Social media buzz: First snowfall at Sierra Nevada

The Sierra Nevada in Granada also had its first snowfall recently with images and videos filling social media. After a challenging winter last year, marked by drought and a significant lack of snowfall that forced the use of artificial snow, this early snowfall brings a sense of relief. The contrast of the white peaks against the Andalucian landscape is just stunning. As winter kicks off, the Sierra Nevada looks set to have a great winter season.

