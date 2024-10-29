By Johanna Gardener • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 17:27 • 2 minutes read

Henry V, one of Laurence Olivier's iconic performances: his crown will be on auction Credit: Shutterstock: Ralf Liebhold

In an upcoming auction of around 350 props, awards and personal items belonging to deceased actor, Laurence Olivier, one item stands out as: his Richard III prosthetic nose.

The items on auction by his estate and widow, Golden Globe winning actor, Dame Joan Plowright, aged 94, will feature a vast collection of merchandise belonging to her late husband.

Sourced directly from the couple’s home in Sussex, the items are a collection of more theatrical items, with others carrying more sentiment. It will be the first time that Olivier’s items have been on sale before. Among the cherished objects will be the iconic prosthetic nose, hump, and withered left-hand glove that defined Laurence Olivier’s portrayal of Richard III in the 1955 film he directed and starred in. Three years before his death, aged 82 years, Olivier reflected on the Richard III props in his 1986 book, “On Acting”,saying: “I wanted to look the most evil thing there was.”

Props used in Laurence Olivier’s Shakespeare roles on auction

Laurence Olivier was well-renowned for star performances in several Shakespeare films including Henry V, Hamlet, Richard III, and Othello. He also starred in other roles including Oedipus, Archie Rice in The Entertainer, Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights and Maxim De Winter in Rebecca – earning himself a film legacy of sensational quality. Amongst the well-known items from these performances are Olivier’s crown props worn in several of his award-winning Shakespearean performances including a leather and gold-tone metal crown he wore for his Emmy award-winning role as King Lear, televised in 1982. The crown alone has an estimated auction price of £900. With regards to the prosthetic nose, it is preserved in a box with a note reading: “Dear Larry, We have both made 80. Happy Birthday. Here is the first nose we used in Spain. Remember you would not shoot on the 13th.” It was apparently an 80th birthday present from one of the film’s make-up artists and is valued at around £1,500.

Olivier’s script holder and gold pocket watch among cherished items on auction

Other more personal items include Olivier’s red leather script holder and his gold pocket watch, bearing the Richard III inscription: “Give me a watch.” The actor’s many awards are also up for auction, looking for new owners to cherish them. Among them are the Venice Biennale Golden Lion award for his Oscar-winning performance in 1948 film, Hamlet, estimated at £11,500 and miscellaneous Oscar-nomination plaques, including those awarded for Wuthering Heights, Marathon Man and Sleuth. Rare photographs complete the collection along with Plowright’s Golden Globe awards for best supporting actress in the film, Enchanted April and the television movie, Stalin.

Taking place in December in Los Angeles, it will also feature a live online auction. Giles Moon, the collection’s lead specialist said: “It’s such an amazing collection. There are so many treasures. It’s one of the great pleasures to be able to bring this to the public. There’s going to be a great deal of interest because it’s largely unknown, which makes it all the more exciting.”

