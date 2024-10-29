Malaga airport temporarily shut down

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 29 Oct 2024 • 9:42 • 1 minute read

Storms over Malaga. Credit: Adrian Valencia, X

For those flying out of Malaga airport, check your flights before leaving for the airport, as almost all morning flights are delayed.

Due to the storms over Malaga during the early hours of Tuesday, October 29, in which 10s of thousands of bolts of lightning were discharged over Malaga province, flights had to be held back. Seasonal strong rains have been causing flooding in the area. Air traffic control issued a rule in the early hours of the morning effectively closing down the runway until the weather subsided. Currently, all morning flights are suffering delays.

Arrivals to the Costa del Sol airport have also been affected, as air traffic controllers have been attempting to leave longer spaces between landings for safety reasons. For those that have flights in the morning, the airport operator asks passengers to check with their airline.

This occurrence is rare at Malaga, Costa del Sol airport, as it is generally considered one of the Spanish airports least affected by adverse weather conditions.

Could this be the worst storm in Malaga province’s history? Does anyone on the Costa del Sol remember a stronger storm here?