Mallorca: News in Brief

By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 16:19 • 2 minutes read

Image: Auditori d'Alcúdia.

Magic sounds

The Alcudia Auditorium has announced its November programme, offering a lineup of cinema, theatre, and music for a range of audiences.

A highlight is The Magic of Harry Potter Music, a concert scheduled for Saturday, November 23, at 7:00.PM by the Alcudia Municipal Band, featuring over 50 musicians.

This concert will showcase memorable pieces from the Harry Potter films, with music by composers John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexandre Desplat. The performance is crafted to capture key themes and scenes from the series, inviting all ages to experience the magical world of J.K. Rowling’s stories through music.

The November lineup also includes film screenings, theatre shows, and more musical events. For more information about the November programme, head to the website: auditorialcudia.net.

Culinary celebration

TaPalma, the premier tapas and cocktail competition in Palma de Mallorca, is returning this year for its nineteenth event.

Scheduled from November 27 to December 1, TaPalma will take place in various venues throughout the Balearic capital, offering a fantastic chance to sample the dishes and drinks crafted by some of the island’s finest chefs and bartenders.

The festivities will kick off with the TaPalma Mallorca 2024 Contest on Monday, November 25, at the Palma Congress Center, marking its seventh year. This contest will include three award categories: Tapa TaPalma 2024, Tapa Sobrassada de Mallorca PGI 2024, and TaPalma Cocktail 2024.

The event seeks to revitalise the city’s dining scene and promote Mallorca, especially Palma, as a key player in Spanish gastronomy.

Trail triumph

What a great milestone for hiking in Mallorca! The Council of Mallorca has confirmed it has now achieved a significant milestone by completing the homologation of the 137 km Dry Stone Route.

This route is one of the most iconic on the island and traverses the Tramuntana range, which is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

With this project, the entire route is now equipped with official signage. This improvement enhances safety, accessibility, and orientation for all hikers.

The Dry Stone Route takes hikers through unique historical and natural sites. It features charming towns, dry stone walls, shelters, and traditional paths that connect the mountain range from end to end.

The process has been carried out with a focus on environmental preservation and respect for the cultural and natural heritage of the area.

Rental reality

More than half of the tourist rental listings in Mallorca on various online platforms are suspected of being fraudulent.

According to data from the Consell for September, out of 43,426 homes advertised, 23,030 are identified as potentially fraudulent or showing signs of fraud. This leaves only 10,710 officially licenced rentals.

Councillor for Tourism, Marcial Rodríguez, noted, “There is a problem of disordered supply that is causing significant harm. We are working on developing tools to address this issue. It is clear that we cannot grow indefinitely; it is impossible.”

The reported data comes from a new technological tool launched by the Consell, designed to monitor all rental ads appearing on platforms like Airbnb and Booking monthly, specifically focusing on accommodations in Mallorca.

The councillor also announced a new agreement with major websites on the island, seeking their assistance in identifying illegal tourist listings.